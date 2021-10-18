Today is Oct 18

National No Beard Day

Annually, National No Beard Day on October 18th celebrates the cleanshaven among us. The smoother the face, the bigger the celebration!

Whether you have had your beard for years or it is relatively new for you, this is the day to shave it off and go smooth. Perhaps your partner doesn’t like your beard, or you just haven’t shaved it off for years. No Beard Day is the day to see what you look like without it.

National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day

National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day encourages everyone to take time to organize their virtual desktop. The observance takes place on the third Monday in October.

Remember when your computer was new and the desktop was clean and organized? The trash file was empty. The only files on the computer were the ones the manufacturer created. No viruses. No documents. And your computer was fast, too. You were ready to create, design and program.

International Legging Day

Get geared up for International Legging Day every October 18th. Although it’s a year-round staple, when temps drop in the fall, it’s officially legging season!

Once a necessity providing an added layer of warmth, the legging is now an iconic style combining comfort and fashion. Leggings truly set a trend in the 1950s and ‘60s as a standard wardrobe piece and workout essential.

For National Cupcake Day

Chocolate Jefferson Stout Cupcakes

Makes 24 cupcakes

Cupcakes

2 cups sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

3⁄4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, plus more for dusting the cupcakes

1 teaspoon baking soda

Fine salt

1 12-ounce bottle Lazy Magnolia Jefferson Stout, or similar stout

1⁄2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

3 eggs

3⁄4 cup sour cream

Icing

1 8-ounce package cream cheese, at room temperature

3⁄4 to 1 cup heavy cream

1 1-pound package confectioners’ sugar