FAITH — Encouragement – 30 Weeks to Oneness

Encouragement – “urging another to persist and persevere toward a goal.”

Life brings so many challenges without adding the struggles that come with the process of achieving goals and dreams.

As it pertains to achievement, anything worth having is going to cost.

Have we ever had doubts?

Have we ever had someone be so negative towards us or something we were looking to do?

Struggles are real and this can way heavy.

In light of the two recent school shootings, what was waying heavy on them? Was the bullying waying heavy and acting as a component of encouragement to shoot up the school? This is not justification for the offense. This is an unpleasant example of how encouragement used in a negative way can urge someone to persist and persevere towards a negative goal.

Encouragement is a very powerful tool that can help us to achieve oneness.

I wish I could say that no one has had to deal with self-esteem concerns but sadness and depression are too common.

What has our encourage meant?

How do we imply encouragement?

Do we imply encouragement?

We use encouragement from time to time. But have we been truly encouraging with an intensive purpose? Yes, we will encourage and have encouraged.

Have we intentionally set out to be that encouragement that helps someone overcome a lengthy challenge? Have we, are we teaching our children to encourage themselves?

If we are real with ourselves, there have been moments that we were/are in need of some encouragement and there is no guarantee that we will receive it.

“And David was greatly distressed; for the people spake of stoning him, because the soul of all the people was grieved, every man for his sons and for his daughters: but David encouraged himself in the LORD his God.” 1 Samuel 30:6

Learning and having the courage to encourage ourselves is a great character trait that can propel us to a healthy state of oneness.

If I may, let me encourage you to embrace the power of encouragement.

Encouragement is meant to encourage us to overcome, to persist and persevere to reach our desired goals.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.