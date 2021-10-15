Orange County marriage licenses issued 10.11-10.15.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of October 11 – October 15, 2021:
John W. Jones, Jr. and Julie A. Smith
Brenden T. Thibodeaux and Lauren Y. Lewis
Kendall R. Lobb and Brittany L. Snider
Stuart L. Boudreaux and Hope M. Simon
Michael W. Guidry, Jr. and Ruth A. Peck
Timothy L. Collins and Carrie E. Kelly
Lucas J. Moore and Shay M. Jordan
Jason G. Beavens and Hannah D. Thompson
Daniel K. Worth and Andrea R. Cruz
Brandon E. Mojica and Brooke N. Webb
Michael W. Lee and Andrea N. Lee
Thomas P. Cooper and Jasmine M. Strange
James C. Riley and Diana Reyes
Alicia M. Smith and Hope E. Brown
Charles W. Johnson and Brittney R. Robbins
Colby A. Dodge and Faith R. Kaufman
Stephen M. Maldonado and Destany S. Sorge
Bryden L. Smith and Deanna R. Ardoin
Jeffrey A. Buckley and Tiffany A. Welch
Shbrone D. Mims and Lena D. Mitchell
Michael K. Armand and Hong-Oanh T. Vo
