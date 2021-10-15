On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, Michael (“Mike”) Wayne Allen, at age 73, moved on from his earthly body and is now at peace with his Creator.

He was born March 7, 1948, in Port Arthur, Texas, to Betty Jo Kidd and Billy Stephen Harris, later adopted by his father, Omer Lee Allen. Mike proudly served in the Marine Corps from Mar 1965 to May 1969, as a Corporal and continued in the reserves until May 1971, where he learned many technical skills including computer coding earning the National Defense Service Medal and the Rifle Sharpshooter Badge. He loved computers, later working for cutting edge computer companies at the time, such as Wang Laboratories. He also loved the outdoors most especially fishing and golf. He is known for his love of his mother, the water, the beach, his cats, as well as his love of people. He was often helping neighbors during storms or just generally helping with exterior home maintenance, and chatting up the neighbors for hours. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Betty Jo and Omer Allen, and his sister Rebecca “Becky” Mong. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Paula, his five children Michael, Timothy, Angelina, Rebecca, and Taylor, his step-daughter Sheila Walsh, his brother Brian, his 84 year-old Aunt Doris Burnitt, his nephew Patrick Mong, twenty-four grandchildren (including Azalin & Falaena Rothwell, Kylie Allen, Mason Allen, and Noah Allen), forty-five great grandchildren, and many cousins.

Mike will rest at the National Cemetery in Houston, Texas following a brief ceremony in his honor October 22, 2021. A Reunion in Reminiscence will take place October 23, 2021. Flowers should be sent to 14115 FM 529, Trlr 42, Houston, Texas, 77041 (Paula). As an alternative to flowers the family asks for letters to Mike, which will be read during the Reunion in his honor and donations be made to the Salvation Army.