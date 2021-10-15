102-Year-Old Gator Student Still Pumping Iron

Think it’s too late to continue or begin your education? It’s never too late!

Gator student, Gwen Boehme, is 102 years-old and enrolled in LSCO’s Senior Fitness Class, taught by Donnie Thomas three times a week, and line dancing on Monday nights. Her children, Sarah and Richard, bring her to campus. We spotted her Friday in the gym lifting weights.

Ms. Boehme has been a student of the Senior Fitness class for over 23 years.