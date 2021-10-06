Community Calendar 10.7-10.9.21
Oct. 7
Breakfast Connection
Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Breakfast Connections at 7:30 a.m., Thursday, October 7 at First Financial Bank in Orange.
Oct. 9
Granger 5K
Granger 5K is set for October 9, 2021. The 5K is professionally timed and medals are awarded to the top three finishes by age and gender. Registration begins July 1. All proceeds to benefit The United Way of Orange County. To register visit granger5k.com
