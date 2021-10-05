Community Briefs 10.5.21

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Taste of the Holidays

Orange County Disaster Rebuild announced the date of its 3rd Annual Taste of the Holidays event! It will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you know of a food establishment in Orange County that you would like to see at this year’s event, please encourage them to sign up with us. Our goal is to have 30+ food vendors at this year’s event.

If you’ve been to one of these events, you know you get your money’s worth. It is one of those events you will always remember. Great food with great fellowship! Mark your calendars. Ticket sales will start the first week in October.

BC National Night Out 2021

Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is holding a night out on October 5, 2021 from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Bridge City Park, which will be located at 105 Parkside Drive Bridge City, Tx. No payment required for registry.

Granger 5K

Granger Chevrolet will be hosting its annual Granger 5K on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The event is professional timed and medals will be awarded to the Top 3 Finishers by age and gender. To register early go to granger5K.com.

Registration for Fall Craft Fair underway

This Very Important Date Just Around the Corner! The VFW AUX 2775 Fall Craft Fair will be held in the VFW Hall at 5303 N. 16th Street in Orange on Saturday October 9, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cost per table is $15. If you are setting up with clothes racks or tent frames the space and table will be $20. Parking lot spaces can be made available cost depends on amount of space needed. The venders will be able to set up on Friday October 8 ,2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Early registration guarantees you a spot. Please return the bottom portion of the page to Mary Snapp, 7927 Sandra Ln, Orange, TX 77632. Registration form available at https://tinyurl.com/2ecy2sw8

Food Collection

Fishers of Men, which provides over 250 backpacks of food a week for Vidor students, is collecting food to help fill those backpacks. Drop off site through October 8 is at Vidor Nutrition, 1140 N Main Street in Vidor. Items needed are individual cereals and oatmeals, Ramen noodles, Ravioli, Spaghetti Os, individual snacks, crackers, Gold Fish.

County Fair Youth Food & Craft Project Show

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in conjunction with the Orange County Livestock Show will be hosting a Youth Food & Craft Project Show Friday, October 8, 7 pm at the Tin Top 2 Arena. The Contest is open to youth that are enrolled in school, private, public or homeschool. The age divisions are Junior grades 3rd-5th, Intermediate grades 6th-8th and Senior grades 9th-12th. Divisions that can be entered are Food, Industrial Arts, Family & Community Science, Art, Photography, and Horticulture. There is no fee to entry the contest. Go to orange.agrilife.org and click on the County Fair Food & Craft Project Contest for Youth, there you will see the categories in each division. If you do not have access to a computer, contact the AgriLife office and we will assist you 409-882-7010.

Free Diabetes Classes

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes. Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes. The series will last for 5 classes on October 7, 12, 14, and 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will be held at the Raymond Gould Community Center at 385 Claiborne St, Vidor, TX. To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible. Call the Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.

10th Annual Cosmic Costume Bowling Tournament

Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce will be holding a bowling tournament on Tuesday, October 26, from 6 -9 p.m. It will be located at Max Bowl 3500 Regional Drive, Port Arthur, Tx. You can buy sponsors ranging from $150 – $2,000. Contact Port Arthur Chamber, 409-963-1107, for more info.

Mother’s Day Out Program

Registration for the North Orange Baptist Church Mother’s Day Out program is open! Fall registration has begun for preschool program at North Orange Baptist Church, 4775 N. 16th Street in Orange. Classes are Tuesday and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information or to enroll, contact Jan Manshack at 409-920-0149. Class sizes are limited so register as soon as possible.

Parenting Class

Wells of Agape is holding a Parenting Class from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, October 16, at Life Church Orange, 18389 Hwy. 62 in Orange (near the Hwy 62 and FM 105 intersection). Requirement to receive a Certificate of Completion is $40 per person, cash only. One must attend from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to receive the certificate. To register or more information visit www.wellsofagape.org and select Services Tab. Topics offered in this class (subject to change) are Anger Management, Communication Skills, Household Management/Discipline Co-Parenting, Abandonment and Spiritual Aspects. If you have any questions, text 409-221-5425

Hospice Volunteers Needed

Southeast Texas Hospice is currently recruiting for new volunteers. Be part of making a difference for someone when they need it most. We need volunteers for companionship visits with our hospice patients and volunteers for crafts and office work.

Call the office (409)886-0622 or send a DM on Facebook for more questions or if you’re ready to get your training started.