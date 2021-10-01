Orange County marriage licenses issued 9.27-10.1.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of September 27 – October 1, 2021:
Jimmy D. Smith and Patricia A. Sumrall
Andres Herrera and Amanda Huerta
Jesse S. Bingham and Brittany M. Gardner
Colton T. Miller and Kandice N. Harbert
Robert B. Rabel and Mary M. Morton
James V. Eaves and Sherry E. Sanchez
Jonathon B. Vigeon and Kayla M. Manuel
Keith M. Brown and Katye E. Harris
Kaleb R. Harris and Shelby A. Fincher
Grant A. Freeman and Olivia R. Willie
Buck L. Potter and Leah P. Hubbard
Emanuel L. Brackens, Jr. and Ashley M. Anderson
Curt A. Nelson and Ericka T. Harless
Blake A. Deloach and Megyn Z. Hutton
Torey J. Toucheque and Dallas N. Everitt
Rickey A. Erwin and Debra L. Granger
Devin J. Lange and Krystin L. Hudson
Food Collection
Fishers of Men, which provides over 250 backpacks of food a week for Vidor students, is collecting food to help... read more