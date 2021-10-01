October 1, 2021

Orange County marriage licenses issued 9.27-10.1.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:51 pm Friday, October 1, 2021

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of September 27 – October 1, 2021:

Jimmy D. Smith and Patricia A. Sumrall

Andres Herrera and Amanda Huerta

Jesse S. Bingham and Brittany M. Gardner

Colton T. Miller and Kandice N. Harbert

Robert B. Rabel and Mary M. Morton

James V. Eaves and Sherry E. Sanchez

Jonathon B. Vigeon and Kayla M. Manuel

Keith M. Brown and Katye E. Harris

Kaleb R. Harris and Shelby A. Fincher

Grant A. Freeman and Olivia R. Willie

Buck L. Potter and Leah P. Hubbard

Emanuel L. Brackens, Jr. and Ashley M. Anderson

Curt A. Nelson and Ericka T. Harless

Blake A. Deloach and Megyn Z. Hutton

Torey J. Toucheque and Dallas N. Everitt

Rickey A. Erwin and Debra L. Granger

Devin J. Lange and Krystin L. Hudson

