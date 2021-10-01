October 1, 2021

  • 75°

Food Collection

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:01 pm Friday, October 1, 2021

Fishers of Men, which provides over 250 backpacks of food a week for Vidor students, is collecting food to help fill those backpacks. Drop off site through October 8 is at Vidor Nutrition, 1140 N Main Street in Vidor. Items needed are individual cereals and oatmeals, Ramen noodles, Ravioli, Spaghetti Os, individual snacks, crackers, Gold Fish.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar