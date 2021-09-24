OC Sheriffs’ Posse awards scholarships

The Orange County Sheriffs’ Posse (OSCP) organization is proud to be a part of Orange County students big life events, like graduation.

Each year, we award scholarships to deserving students in hopes of helping them to achieve their dreams.

We are pleased to announce the 2021 scholarship recipients:

Bridge City ISD – Caden Shaw

Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD – Colton Smth

Orangefield ISD – Gracie Donnaud

Vidor ISD – Bailey Phelan

West Orange Cove CISD – Jasachin Harris

The OCSP organization would like to wish all the recipients the best in their new journey to college.