OC Sheriffs’ Posse awards scholarships
The Orange County Sheriffs’ Posse (OSCP) organization is proud to be a part of Orange County students big life events, like graduation.
Each year, we award scholarships to deserving students in hopes of helping them to achieve their dreams.
We are pleased to announce the 2021 scholarship recipients:
Bridge City ISD – Caden Shaw
Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD – Colton Smth
Orangefield ISD – Gracie Donnaud
Vidor ISD – Bailey Phelan
West Orange Cove CISD – Jasachin Harris
The OCSP organization would like to wish all the recipients the best in their new journey to college.
You Might Like
Police investigate dead man found in truck
On Friday, at about 12:50 a.m., Officers were dispatched to 2502 State Hwy 62 north (Studio 6) in reference to... read more