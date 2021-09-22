OrangeYouBold: Let’s eat or hang it on the wall

Hello beautiful people. Last week was uneventful and I am not mad about it. We dodged Tropical Storm Nicholas and possibly gained an unexpected day off.

I am back this week with the project you didn’t get to see last week. Remember that many of my projects are made specifically for my home. I have always loved the large signs that say eat in a kitchen or dining room.

There was an opportunity for me to fill a space in my dining room and I felt like an eat sign would be perfect for this small space.

The easy part was deciding what to put there. I know it is hard to believe, but I tried to find a sign that I could purchase. It didn’t go as planned.

I found several that were not grand enough and the cost was $50 or so for a very small sign.

I purchased and spray painted the letters in a large size and just needed a background for them. I considered many things like wood, metal, and fence boards. I simply did not want to deal with anything too heavy and I wanted a simple project.

I wanted the contrast of black and white for the sign.

I started thinking of a lightweight product and decided on a blank canvas.

The cost of this project was under $15 for a sign roughly 12 inches by 50 inches.

I centered each letter on a blank canvas and attached it with hot glue. The letters were assembled in less than five minutes. The 12×16 canvases were purchased in a pack of three for $5.97. I purchased the letters at a local craft store when they were half off totaling about $6.

Plain canvases need a hanger on the back, and I simply used a metal paper clip hot glued to the back of the canvas. I would not recommend this for anything heavier. It worked out perfectly for this project.

The sign has been hanging for a couple of weeks with no issue. You could paint your canvas and then hang your letters or even attach the canvas to a larger piece of wood for depth.

I give this project two thumbs up for difficulty and expense.