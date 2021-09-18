Pet of the Week – Bandit
Meet Bandit. He’s a sweet, playful pup who’s waiting to be your loyal companion. With his black and white markings and big brown eyes, he’s sure to win your heart. Please consider giving Bandit a loving furever home. For more information, call the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409.883.3468.
