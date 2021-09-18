FAITH: In the days of Noah

I know that I have stated this observation before, but if you Google “end times” you really don’t get a lot? At least not what you would get a year, or so ago. I kept telling myself it’s because there just isn’t a lot of things happening right now to give us signs, so people are not writing about it.

Then I realized that censorship is at an all-time high.

If you just mention certain things on Facebook, etc. they will take it down.

There is however a rampage of evil going on today. Matthew 24:37 talks about the days of evil. When Christ met with his disciples just before his arrest, the disciples said, “Lord, tell us the signs of the last days. What will be the signs of thy coming?” And one of the signs that Christ mentioned to them was wickedness. “As it was in the days of Noah, so shall it be in the last days.”

Well, what were the days of Noah? They were days of sexual excess, days of total license in terms of sexual behavior. The days of wickedness foretold by Christ 2,000 years ago are here. They are present.

I try and turn what I’m watching if it’s too graphic, but everything has gotten so bad, (other than Hallmark), and I have recently subscribed to “Britbox”. They have a lot of murder mysteries that don’t have graphic sex in them.

I remember as a child if I saw anything lewd on TV and I was watching with my brother and sisters, I would be so uncomfortable. I see siblings watching almost pornography these days, and they don’t seem to care.

According to Genesis 9:20–21, at some point after the flood, Noah planted a vineyard, produced wine, and became drunk. Not only did he become drunk, but he was naked inside his tent. What followed was the sin of Ham (and possibly Canaan). This is an uncomfortable episode in Noah’s life, but it serves as a reminder that even those saved by the grace of God are prone to sin (Genesis 8:21).

It’s also a powerful warning about how just one careless decision can destroy the reputation of even the most godly man or woman. That’s especially true when it comes to drinking.

Although the Bible says that wine is good for cheer (Psalm 104:15), it also warns that it can be dangerous, especially for those in positions of authority (Proverbs 31:4).

The Bible does not tell us why Noah got drunk; yet the internet gives several explanations. The one I like the best is that Noah had gotten older, and the wine affected him more quickly than he realized. Unsure why he was naked? Maybe he got hot in his tent? No one knows. There are probably a lot that you and I have done in our lives and our children, grandkids or others might look back on and say “why?”

My point is the “days of evil” are here!

2 Thessalonians 2:6 describes the “Restrainer” (or more commonly known as the Holy Spirit), that will be removed, but this is referring to after the Antichrist comes.

Samuel 7:15 shows God can and will remove His mercy (protection) from us, as He took it from Saul.

“But my mercy shall not depart away from him (David), as I took it from Saul, whom I put away before thee.”

God loved Saul, but Saul turned his back on God and did what Saul wanted; not what God wanted. There are all sorts of people who will want to lead you astray or set a bad example like Saul.

2nd Timothy 3:6 states “6 They are the kind who worm their way into homes and gain control over gullible women, who are loaded down with sins and are swayed by all kinds of evil desires, 7 always learning but never able to come to a knowledge of the truth.”

The way you avoid these people, and all sorts of evil, is to stay in God’s word. He will keep the truth in you if you continue to read it.

Karen Y. Stevens, Executive Director for Meals on Wheels