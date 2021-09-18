Community Calendar 9.18-9.23.21
Sept. 18
BBQ Benefit
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a BBQ Benefit starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 5303 N. 16th Street in Orange.
Blood Drive
LifeShare is holding a Blood Drive at First Church of the Nazarene in a classroom from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. For more information, contact Brad McKenzie at 409-883-4674.
Sept. 23
Fish Fry Fundraiser
Orange County Special Angels Rodeo is hosting a Fish Fry Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center located at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. Cost is $75 a couple or $40 for individual tickets. Fried catfish or grilled chicken and all the trimmings. There will be a live auction, door prizes and live entertainment. Food provided by Robert’s Steak House and B&W Enterprises. All money raised will help fund the Orange County Special Angels Rodeo. For more information, contact Jo at 409.670.6358, Lue at 409.670.2206 or Kevin at 409.651.9948
