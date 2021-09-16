Today is Sept. 16

NATIONAL PLAY-DOH DAY

National Play-Doh Day on September 16th recognizes a child’s modeling clay. However, before it found its way to the craft shelf, Play-Doh had more practical uses.

Play-Doh inventor, Joe McVicker of Cincinnati, Ohio, sold it initially as a wallpaper cleaner. When his father died in 1949, his mother promptly hired him and his brother-in-law to help with the family business, Kutol Products Company. Right about that time, oil furnaces began replacing coal-burning furnaces. It wasn’t long before the wallpaper cleaner sales dwindled.

In 1955, McVicker began testing the cleaner as a modeling clay in classrooms and daycares for students. Seeing the product worked, he named it Play-Doh and he went into business with his uncle under the name of the Rainbow Crafts Company, Inc. a year later. To protect their new product, McVicker filed for a patent in 1958. However, the patent wasn’t approved until January 26, 1965. By then, General Mills had purchased the company.

At first Rainbow Crafts Company offered only one color – white. But soon, red, blue, and yellow followed. The company sold them by the gallon. Once again, they modified their offerings and 11-ounce sizes were offered.

Around the same time, McVicker was testing Play-Doh, a new children’s television show began broadcasting on CBS. Bob Keeshan played the role of Captain Kangaroo. While Play-Doh’s sales were nice, they weren’t spectacular. McVicker had an idea. He asked Captain Kangaroo to promote his modeling clay on his show. The children’s television show host agreed and the children’s iconic modeling clay took off!

In 1998, the Toy Hall of Fame inducted Play-Doh into its hallowed halls.

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalPlayDohDay

Go find a can of Play-Doh and let your imagination run wild. Share your best creations or invite your children to join you in a creative marathon. Challenge each other to create new and unique sculptures. Use #NationalPlayDohDay to post on social media.

NATIONAL GUACAMOLE DAY

National Guacamole Day on September 16th brings fresh flavors together for the perfect celebration.

Avocados shine as the star of this dip! Lime juice, tomatoes, onion, and seasonings make guacamole a guilt-free addition to any snack or meal.

Since avocados fall under the superfood category, feel free to indulge. Expect a flavorful dip packed full of good fats and nutrients, along with the fresh taste of lime and hint of spice. It is easy to make, too. Take it to work or use it for a party dish.

Guacamole is versatile, too. For example, add it as a topping on a quesadilla or even add it to a salad. You can even spread it on your morning toast! Of course, the simplest way to enjoy is by dipping your favorite tortilla chip.

Guacamole originated with the Aztecs in Mexico and made its way into American cuisine as a dip, condiment, and salad ingredient.

Using a mortar and pestle, mash ripe avocados and then mixing in sea salt. Beyond the basic ingredients, you can also add hot sauce, yogurt, or other seasonings. If a celebration calls for spicier guacamole, add jalapenos, chilis, cumin, or red pepper.

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalGuacamoleDay

Mix up your favorite recipe for guacamole. Go to your favorite restaurant and order some fresh guacamole. While there, give a shout-out to the restaurants with the best guacamole around. We even have a recipe for you to try:

https://nationaldaycalendar. com/guacamole-dip/

On this date: