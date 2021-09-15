Wayne Mitchell Ferguson, 91, of Orange, passed away on September 13, 2021 in his home quietly surrendered by his loving family.

Born in Philadelphia, Mississippi, on May 1, 1930, he was the son of Homer E. Ferguson and Luna Christine Hollis Ferguson. Wayne served bravely in the United States Navy during the Korean war. He worked as the Manager of Perry Brothers. Wayne enjoyed fishing, especially on the Sabine Lake and tending to his flowers and plants. Wayne will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Chrystine Ferguson and two sisters.

Those left to cherish his memory are his Princess and loving wife Bobbie Jean Hilton Ferguson, beloved daughters, Donna Ferguson of Orange, Alisa Linscomb and husband Mike of Mauriceville, Tracy Peveto and husband Brent of Orange and Teresa LaFleur and fiancé Kenny McCown of Hemphill; grandchildren, Brett Peveto, Hilton LaFleur, Parker Linscomb, Kenna Peveto, and Natalie McCown; great-grandchildren, Ty Currin and Baylor LaFleur; brothers-in-law, Pete Hilton and Jackie Hilton; and sister-in- law, Bettie Noblitt; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Calvin Parker, Dr Syed Akhtar, the staff at Texas Oncology Center and Harbor Hospice for the incredible amount of love and compassion they showed to Wayne and his family in their time of need.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s in Wayne Ferguson’s honor.