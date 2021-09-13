LCSO COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Postponed to Next Week

LSCO’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic that was to be held tomorrow, September 14th, has been postponed to next Tuesday, September 21st, 10am-11am, due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

As a reminder, LSCO will host one COVID-19 vaccine clinic per month for the remainder of 2021.

All clinics will be from 10:00 am – 11:00 am in the Student Center Gym and are FREE and open to the public.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered and Moderna booster shots will be available for those who qualify.

No pre-registration is required; just walk in to the LSCO Student Gym. Be sure to bring your vaccine card if you already have one and an insurance card if you have one, but insurance is not required.