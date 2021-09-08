OrangeYouBold: The doors that keep on giving… me a headache

Hello beautiful people. I have enjoyed this journey of exploring home décor, crafts, recipes and DIY with you for 82 articles now. This week will take a journey back to a project that keeps giving me a slight headache, but I am sure it will be worth it in the end. No pain no gain or at least that is what they say.

Let’s take a trip back to my second set of French doors that had the original stain and very durable varnish. I think you will recall I decided to strip the varnish and stain from these doors to get the best result from painting them. I have painted over this stain in other places, and it has started to chip. It is worth the extra prep time if you will not have to repaint the project.

These French doors have 12 panes of glass in each door with enough detail to make you drink on the job. I am joking… kind of. I digress, one side of one of the doors is almost complete.

The wood beneath is a deep beautiful reddish brown, but it simply does not fit the vision I have for a bright and crisp color scheme. Doors are usually high traffic, so I recommend a high gloss for easy clean up. There are several brands of tape you can use to tape off your edges. I just happened to have blue painter’s tape so that is what I am using for this project.

There are a few things I noticed with this project that you may experience if you are painting over dark wood, and that is the fact that you may need several coats. I realized the high gloss white paint finish had a very slight yellow tint. It simply needed one more coat and that did the trick. You will see the contrast in the photos. The white door has brightened the space instantly. Light colors will refresh a dated look and it is inexpensive. I would love to see your transformations from dark to light. You can email them to orangeyoubold@gmail.com. Let’s have a great time recreating a space. OrangeYouBold…yes I am.