Community Briefs

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Orangetober Festival

The City of Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau is THRILLED to announce the inaugural Orangetober Festival! This event will be held October 1 & 2 at the Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive. The Orangetober Festival will feature a pumpkin village, vendor market, live entertainment, food vendors, gumbo cookoff and much more!

Vendor Market Contact – 409.883.1011 or 409.221.4346

Gumbo Cook-Off Contact – 409.883.3536

BC National Night Out 2021

Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is holding a night out on October 5, 2021 from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Bridge City Park, which will be located at 105 Parkside Drive Bridge City, Tx. No payment required for registry. Call 409-735-5671 to enter your business or organization with a free booth.

Granger 5K

Granger Chevrolet will be hosting its annual Granger 5K on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The event is professional timed and medals will be awarded to the Top 3 Finishers by age and gender. To register early go to granger5K.com.

Vegetable Pressure Canning Class

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County is having a Vegetable Pressure Canning Class. It will be held on September 25 starting at 10 a.m. at the Extension Office on FM 1442 in Orange, Texas. The cost will be $20 per person. Deadline to register and pay is September 17, 2021. Call the Extension office to register at 409-882-7010. Class size is limited.

Basketball Tryouts

Boys and girls from 3rd – 6th grade can participate in 2021 Spring AAU Basketball tryouts starting on September 7, 2021 on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Orange Church of God located at 1911 North 16th Street in Orange. On Tuesdays it is 5 p.m. for 3rd grade and 6:30 p.m. for 5th grade. On Thursdays, it is 5 p.m. for 4th grade and 6:30 p.m. for 6th grade. Call 409-883-8631 for more details.

Fish Fry Fundraiser

Orange County Special Angels Rodeo is hosting a Fish Fry Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center located at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. Cost is $75 a couple or $40 for individual tickets.

Deweyville PSG Car Show

Deweyville PSG Car Show will be at Cecil Atkission Toyota from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. Check in is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Judging from 2:30 p.m. -3:30 p.m. Awards start at 4 p.m. Preregister is $25, on site is $30. Vendors that would like to set-up contact Tonya@deweyvilleprojectsafe@gmail.com

Outdoor Awareness Program for Kids

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office is having The 6th Annual Michael Hoke Memorial Outdoor Awareness for Kids. This program teaches kids about the outdoors with activities like Camp Cooking, Duck Dog Demo, Nature Trails, how to identify Skulls and Furs, and other activities. It is for ages 8 to 14 and is on September 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with check-in starting at 8:30. Cost of this program is $10. The location will be at Claiborne West Park at 4105 North St, Vidor, TX. We recommend closed toe shoes only, no sandals. To register go to Orange.agrilife.org and click on the registrations link. Deadline to register is September 10, 2021. If you have any questions call the Extension office at 409-882-7010.

Fresh Start to a Healthier you

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is holding a free series of classes called a Fresh Start to a Healthier you. Come and learn about food safety, shopping on a budget, and much more. This series is being held at the 12 Oaks Apartments at 3404 2405, TX-12, Vidor, TX 77662. They will be held Tuesday Sept 9, 16, 23, 30 from 3 PM – 4 PM. Masks are required per ITEX. Call the Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to reserve your spot.

Master Gardeners Training Class

The Orange County Master Gardeners are taking applications for their upcoming initial training class which will be starting in September, 2021, date to be determined. The majority of the classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 p.m.-8/8:30 p.m. at the Orange County EXPO Center, 11475 FM 1442, Orangefield. There will be some Saturday classes and field trips during the session. Cost for the class is $150 which will include your training handbook, speaker fees and supplies. Email ocmg1990@gmail.com for your application and more information, check our website https://txmg.org/orange Become a Member tab or our Facebook page Orange County Texas Master Gardeners.

Registration for Fall Craft Fair underway

This Very Important Date Just Around the Corner! The VFW AUX 2775 Fall Craft Fair will be held in the VFW Hall at 5303 N. 16th Street in Orange on Saturday October 9, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cost per table is $15. If you are setting up with clothes racks or tent frames the space and table will be $20. Parking lot spaces can be made available cost depends on amount of space needed. The venders will be able to set up on Friday October 8 ,2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Early registration guarantees you a spot. Please return the bottom portion of the page to Mary Snapp, 7927 Sandra Ln, Orange, TX 77632. Registration form available at https://tinyurl.com/2ecy2sw8

2021 Gumbo Cook-Off

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce is holding an event at the Riverside Family Pavilion. Setting up the tents will be on Friday, October 1, from 8 a.m.- 9 a.m. The cooking begins on Saturday, October 2 at 7 a.m. Judging begins at 2 p.m. Winners will be announced at 4 p.m. The entry fee is $50. To register email membership@orangetexaschamber.org to request an application.

Backyard Pond Program

Texas Agrilife Extension Service Auditorium will be holding an event for the Backyard Pond Program on October 5 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at 1225 Pearl Street, Suite 200 in Beaumont. This event will include how to check for water quality, pond designs, stocking, and aquatic weed management. It will also include Tyler and Nikki Fitzgerald as the speakers for the event. Cost for each person is $25, meal included. Deadline to register is October 4, 2021. To register call 409-835-8461 or go to www.eventbrite.com

Art and Design Faculty Exhibition

Dishman Art Museum has a Department of Art and Design Faculty Exhibition through September 11. Hours are Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and on Saturday from Noon – 4 p.m. Dishman Art Museum is located at 1030 East Lavaca Street in Beaumont.

Free Diabetes Classes

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes. Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes. The series will last for 5 classes on October 5, 7, 12, 14, and 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will be held at the Raymond Gould Community Center at 385 Claiborne St, Vidor, TX. To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible. Call the Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.

10th Annual Cosmic Costume Bowling Tournament

Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce will be holding a bowling tournament on Tuesday, October 26, from 6 -9 p.m. It will be located at Max Bowl 3500 Regional Drive, Port Arthur, Tx. You can buy sponsors ranging from $150 – $2,000. Contact Port Arthur Chamber, 409-963-1107, for more info.

Mother’s Day Out Program

Registration for the North Orange Baptist Church Mother’s Day Out program is open! Fall registration has begun for preschool program at North Orange Baptist Church, 4775 N. 16th Street in Orange. Classes are Tuesday and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information or to enroll, contact Jan Manshack at 409-920-0149. Class sizes are limited so register as soon as possible.

Taste of the Holidays

Orange County Disaster Rebuild announced the date of its 3rd Annual Taste of the Holidays event! It will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you know of a food establishment in Orange County that you would like to see at this year’s event, please encourage them to sign up with us. Our goal is to have 30+ food vendors at this year’s event.

If you’ve been to one of these events, you know you get your money’s worth. It is one of those events you will always remember. Great food with great fellowship! Mark your calendars. Ticket sales will start the first week in October.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Recycle, recycle, recycle

Keep Orange County Beautiful and Trashy Ladies are encouraging residents to sign up for recycling at https://recyclops.com/locations/texas/orange/ No need to sort, just bag your clean recyclables in their bags and they will take care of the rest.

Orange County Beekeepers Group Meetings

Meetings are suspended pending COVID-19 resolution. The Orange County Beekeepers Group normally meets the first Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Honeybees or Beekeeping is welcome to join us on Facebook, search Orange Texas Beekeepers.

We are a group of local beekeepers interested in spreading information about honeybees and the pollination service they perform. This group works with the Orange County Ag Agent to expand beekeeping opportunity in Orange. We also strive to aid and assist fellow beekeepers, any new beekeepers and the general public.

For information or assistance with Honeybee removals please contact the Orange County Agrilife office 409-882-7010.

Be A Change Maker

United Way offers a Change Maker option to help. You can ‘round up’ your spare change with every credit or debit card purchase. Find out more by texting UWOC to 43506 or online at https://unitedwayorangecounty.harnessapp.com/roundup/

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.

Hand Quilting Demonstration

Thrift and Gift Shop holds a free Hand Quilting demonstration from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every Tues. and Thurs. at 350 South 37th Street in Orange (located in the old Salk School). For more information call 409-886-7649.