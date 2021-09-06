September 6, 2021

Vegetable Pressure Canning Class

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:55 pm Monday, September 6, 2021

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County is having a Vegetable Pressure Canning Class.  It will be held on September 25 starting at 10 a.m. at the Extension Office on FM 1442 in Orange, Texas.  The cost will be $20 per person. Deadline to register and pay is September 17, 2021.  Call the Extension office to register at 409-882-7010.  Class size is limited.

