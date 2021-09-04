LSCO hosts new Lamar University President Dr. Jaime Taylor

Dr. Tom Johnson, President of Lamar State College Orange (LSCO), and his wife, Karen Johnson, hosted new Lamar University President Dr. Jaime Taylor and his wife, Stacy Taylor, on the campus of Lamar State College Orange, on Wednesday, for Dr. Taylor’s first official visit to LSCO.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that Dr. Taylor has joined us in Southeast Texas to transform lives through education. Dr. Taylor is a product of a two-year school like myself, and has shared his passion for two-year degrees with me. We are honored to host him and his wife, Stacy, here at their first visit to our beautiful college on the Sabine,” Johnson said.

Dr. Jaime Taylor was the sole finalist after a national search to replace retiring Lamar University President, Dr. Ken Evans.

Taylor comes most recently from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, where he served since 2018 as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs. Previously, he had spent most of his career at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee. Taylor has extensive experience partnering with two-year colleges during his time in Tennessee.

“I foresee our colleges working incredibly well together in the many years to come. This is the beginning of a beautiful partnership,” Johnson said.