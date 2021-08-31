Helping others
Spencer and Colton Boyle, with their mother, Marie, deliver 36 pizzas and salad for evacuees on Sunday. The boys wanted to give back as they heard about families evacuating due to Hurricane Ida. In a matter of a few short hours, they raised enough money to purchase the food which they delivered to a local hotel housing evacuees.
