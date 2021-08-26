Today is August 26

Lake Emissions Kill 1,746 Villagers

August 26, 1986

Lake Nyos suddenly releases a 100,000-300,000 tons of carbon dioxide, suffocating people and animals within 16 miles (25 kilometers) of the lake, killing 1,746 people and 3,500 livestock. A pocket of magma lies beneath the lake and leaks carbon dioxide into the water. The water can become supersaturated with carbon dioxide and an event such as an earthquake or landslide can cause it to be released. Scientists are not sure what triggered this event.

Nyos is a crater lake on the edge of an inactive volcano in Northwest Region of Cameroon. Nyos is one of only three known carbon dioxide exploding lakes.

Women’s Right to Vote

August 26, 1920

The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granting American women the right to vote is enacted.

NATIONAL GOT CHECKED DAY

National Got Checked Day on August 26th creates a call to action, providing a friendly reminder and asking a simple question, “got checked?” Be inspired when you answer, “YES!”

Routine breast cancer screenings do save lives. However, it is also important to begin breast/chest health much earlier in life.

Planting the seed of prevention young establishes breast/chest health building blocks to last a lifetime. While it starts with a gradual routine in youth, anyone can continue the routine throughout adulthood. What does a gradual routine look like?

Discuss family history.

Create a balance between fitness and nutrition.

Develop spiritual and mental health.

Find purpose and set life goals.

Create healthy relationships with others.

Understand your relationship with the environment and its effects on your mind, body, and soul.

Use music, dance, and the arts as a tool of healthy, thriving.

Learn to perform a self-breast or chest exam early. Know the signs to look for and do not ignore them.

Include regular conversations about genetics and screening options with your ob-gyn and general practitioner

Routinely schedule breast screenings.

National Got Checked? Day inspires women and men of all ages to improve their lifestyle choices and observe all the screening recommendations.

HOW TO OBSERVE National Got Checked Day

The Got Checked? campaign works tirelessly championing a new concept of “gradual and age-appropriate” breast/chest health education. When paired with modern legislation, it will allow everyone a chance at a healthy life. Got Checked? grew out of the need for a gradual routine that starts early in life. The routine includes decreasing fear, promoting self-awareness, and making it part of your daily life. For example, in the US, mammograms were once set at age 50. Now, however, most states’ laws make the age prescription 40 years old. However, New York legislation takes it a step further. Through the efforts of Got Checked?, Shannon’s Law reduced the age restriction to 35 and gave younger women a better chance at survival.

As a woman or a man, recognize your power of positive influence. Schedule your screening today. However, also, remember to:

Keep performing your regular self-exams.

Maintain your and your family’s health history and genetic testing options.

Discuss breast/chest health and lifestyle choices towards prevention at home.

Encourage action in all your tribe of family, friends, and co-workers to get checked and get it done!

Donate to First Company Pink.

Also, be sure to share using #NationalGotCheckedDay and #GotChecked on all your social media and encourage action across the country.

August 26th honors Donna Cioffi, a cancer thriver and the President and Founder of First Company Pink. First Company Pink (501c3 nonprofit) founded National Got Checked Day in 2021. The organization’s decade of experience is laser-focused on early prevention.

The Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed the first National Got Checked Day to be observed on August 26th and annually thereafter.

About First Company Pink

First Company Pink’s Got Checked? campaign encourages everyone, everywhere, towards ACTION. Through charity workshops, the campaign has reached thousands of youth and adults in New York.

The first bill by the Got Checked? campaign passed in 2018. A Long Island teacher who passed away at the age of 31 with breast cancer inspired the law. Shannon’s Law lowers the mammogram age prescription to 35 in New York.

Got Checked? also recently championed two new bills that reflect its core educational values towards prevention and social justice.

Siena’s Law brings age-appropriate, gradual breast/chest health education to New York schools. Named after Shannon’s daughter, Siena Hope, the bill creates an education platform that culminates in high school. It provides youth the knowledge to perform self-breast and chest exams. It also teaches the importance of ACTION.

Lastly, the Eleonora Legacy Act recently passed unanimously in Assembly and is currently on the Senate floor. This vital bill represents the core values of the Got Checked? campaign – Justice in:

education

healthcare

human rights

The bill will also allow breast health education and bi-annual screenings to be available to all incarcerated women in New York correctional facilities.

The Got Checked? campaign aims never to leave anyone behind and make sure ALL WOMEN/ MEN get the medical attention and education they need as part of a year-long effort.