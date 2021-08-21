Pet of the Week – Gypsy

Meet Gypsy (AKA “Gentle Gypsy”). She’s ready to take those early morning strolls around the block, then return to calmly sit by your side while you enjoy your morning coffee. With her beautiful brindle-colored mane, and her sweet disposition she will be the talk of the neighborhood and the missing piece to your family. Please consider adopting or fostering Gypsy. She’s located at the West Orange Animal Shelter. (409.883.3468)