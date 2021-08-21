Community Calendar 8.21 -8.25.21

Aug. 21

Blood Drive

LifeShare Blood Center is holding a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 21 at Walmart in Orange.

Aug. 22

Blood Drive

LifeShare Blood Center is holding a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 22 at Market Basket-Mauriceville located at 11916 Highway 62

Aug. 24

Blood Drive

LifeShare Blood Center is holding a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24 at CASA of the Sabine Neches Region – Orange located at 2120 Gloria Drive in Orange.

Music Friendly Certification Ceremony

Texas Music Office will hold a Music Friendly Certification Ceremony from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Vidor City Hall located at 1395 N. Main Street in Vidor.

Aug. 25

Blood Drive

LifeShare Blood Center is holding a blood drive from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25 at Liberty Baptsit Church – Bridge City located at 2717 West Roundbunch Road in Bridge City.

Blood Drive

LifeShare Blood Center is holding a blood drive from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25 at Lorna Badon Legacy Dance Centre

1514 Dawnwood Drive in Orange.

Blood Drive

LifeShare Blood Center is holding a blood drive from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25 at First Christian Church – Orangefield located at 4234 FM 408 in Orangefield.