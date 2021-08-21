Community Briefs 8.21.21

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Save the Date

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 1st Annual Tim Schossow Memorial Golf Tournament at 7 a.m. on August 30, 2021 at Sunset Grove Golf Course at 2900 West Sunset Drive Orange.

Fish Fry Fundraiser

Orange County Special Angels Rodeo is hosting a Fish Fry Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center located at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. Cost is $75 a couple or $40 for individual tickets.

Outdoor Awareness Program for Kids

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office is having The 6th Annual Michael Hoke Memorial Outdoor Awareness for Kids. This program teaches kids about the outdoors with activities like Camp Cooking, Duck Dog Demo, Nature Trails, how to identify Skulls and Furs, and other activities. It is for ages 8 to 14 and is on September 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with check-in starting at 8:30. Cost of this program is $10. The location will be at Claiborne West Park at 4105 North St, Vidor, TX. We recommend closed toe shoes only, no sandals. To register go to Orange.agrilife.org and click on the registrations link. Deadline to register is September 10, 2021. If you have any questions call the Extension office at 409-882-7010.

Anger Management Classes

Wells of Agape is holding Anger Management Classes start from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, at Life Church Orange, 18389 Hwy. 62 in Orange (near the Hwy 62 and FM 105 intersection). Go to www.wellsofagape.org click on classes and services, then Anger Management to register. It is $40 per person (non-refundable).. You must attend all 3 classes to receive a certificate of completion. If you have any questions, text 409-221-5425

Deweyville PSG Car Show

Deweyville PSG Car Show will be at Cecil Atkission Toyota from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. Check in is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Judging from 2:30 p.m. -3:30 p.m. Awards start at 4 p.m. Preregister is $25, on site is $30. Vendors that would like to set-up contact Tonya@deweyvilleprojectsafe@gmail.com

Senior Citizens Pass

Shaun McAlpin, Orangefield ISD Superintendent, announces that residents of Orangefield ISD and who are 60 years of age or older qualify for a Senior Citizens Pass. The Orangefield ISD School Board approved these passes in 1993. The pass entitles senior citizens free admission to home activities and events sponsored by the Orangefield Independent School District.

To obtain these passes, residents should go to the superintendent’s office, located in the administration building, between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Proof of age and residence will be required for all Senior Citizens Pass requests.

Fresh Start to a Healthier you

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is holding a free series of classes called a Fresh Start to a Healthier you. Come and learn about food safety, shopping on a budget, and much more. This series is being held at the 12 Oaks Apartments at 3404 2405, TX-12, Vidor, TX 77662. They will be held Tuesday Sept 9, 16, 23, 30 from 3 PM – 4 PM. Masks are required per ITEX. Call the Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to reserve your spot.

Free Diabetes Classes

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes. Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes. The series will last for 5 classes on October 5, 7, 12, 14, and 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will be held at the Raymond Gould Community Center at 385 Claiborne St, Vidor, TX. To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible. Call the Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.

Master Gardeners Training Class

The Orange County Master Gardeners are taking applications for their upcoming initial training class which will be starting in September, 2021, date to be determined. The majority of the classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 p.m.-8/8:30 p.m. at the Orange County EXPO Center, 11475 FM 1442, Orangefield. There will be some Saturday classes and field trips during the session. Cost for the class is $150 which will include your training handbook, speaker fees and supplies. Email ocmg1990@gmail.com for your application and more information, check our website https://txmg.org/orange Become a Member tab or our Facebook page Orange County Texas Master Gardeners.

Taste of the Holidays

Orange County Disaster Rebuild announced the date of its 3rd Annual Taste of the Holidays event! It will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you know of a food establishment in Orange County that you would like to see at this year’s event, please encourage them to sign up with us. Our goal is to have 30+ food vendors at this year’s event.

If you’ve been to one of these events, you know you get your money’s worth. It is one of those events you will always remember. Great food with great fellowship! Mark your calendars. Ticket sales will start the first week in October.