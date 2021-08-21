And Now You Know: What was happening around Orange in August, 1912

“A fine specimen of American Eagle was shipped from this city last night to Messrs. Wenz and Mackensen at Yardley, Pennsylvania by J.W. Pavell. The bird was shipped by express and will be entered in a bird show at Yardley by its new owners.”

A.L. Myers had discovered the eagle in the vicinity of Black’s Bayou about a year before and had captured it. The eagle measured about seven feet from wingtip to wingtip. Since its capture it had been on display in a cage at the rear of Pavell’s Bakery. For a short time, the eagle had been owned by Capt. A.R. Sholars.

Eagles at that time were scarce, there was considerable interest shown in them and they were in great demand.

The Leader speculated that Pavell had received a handsome reward for the sale of the eagle.

The Orange Daily Leader announced that it was giving way $10 as a prize for the best slogan entered in the contest to provide a slogan for the City of Orange.

“Orange must have a slogan like every progressive city, and we will give $10 to the person offering the best one,” wrote the Leader.

The best slogan was to be selected by the Committee of the Commercial Club at their first meeting in December. The slogan entries were to be sealed and addressed to R.W. Anderson, Secretary, Commercial Club before December 1.

B.A. Stephens, City Marshall, posted that he had in the city pound “one red heifer yearling.” If the heifer was not redeemed and all charges paid, the heifer was to be sold at public auction, for cash, to the highest bidder.

The Local Order of Moose, one of the fastest growing organizations in the city was planning a stag banquet in the lodge rooms of the society. “Notice of this event has been given out through the columns of the Leader and the membership is expected to be represented in toto.”

By order of the lodge, each member could bring one friend. “All visiting Moose are invited to attend, and preparations are being made for a rousing good time.”

Dr. O.P. Dahlken, a noted tree expert, told a reporter for the Leader, “Considering the size of the town, Orange has the prettiest trees and shrubbery of any town in the State of Texas it has been my pleasure to visit. I have visited a great many towns in your state, but right here in your little town you have shade trees that would be hard to beat anywhere.”

Dr. Dahlken had been in Orange for four weeks and had been very busy “doctoring” trees and shrubbery on many streets. He liked the town and said the people were the best and most hospitable he had ever come into contact with. His next project was to work at Sabine Kennels, owned by F.H. Farwell.

Professor and Mrs. T. William Street were reported to have visited Port Arthur by the Port Arthur correspondent for the Beaumont Enterprise.

“Prof. T. William Street, accompanied by his wife Milvid Grace Street came from Orange today on the launch Irene and returned this evening. Mr. and Mrs. Street are English people.”

Professor Street was the musical director and organist at the Lutcher Memorial Presbyterian Church and was a musician of “marked ability” and a composer of “considerable repute.”

Mrs. Street was a songwriter and worked with her husband on lyrics that were set to music for church services. Prof. Street had done organ work at some of the best churches in the country, notably in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Sandusky, Ohio where the couple had resided before coming to Orange.

Prof. Street stated the pipe organ in the Lutcher Memorial Church was the finest of its class he has knowledge of.

The couple had been delighted to visit Port Arthur. They were guests of Col. H.H, Dunn at a luncheon at the Lake View (Hotel) and were later driven by Capt. J.B. Woods on a tour in his automobile to the refineries, docks, the Griffin Bros. Nursery, and other points of interest.

The couple said they surprised by all that had been done in the Port Arthur and Orange in the last 15 years.

“And now you know.”