AAUW holds invitational party

Since 1949 the American Association Univ. Women in Orange, Texas has been encouraging higher goals for girls and women, through advocacy, education & philanthropy.

AAUW is open to anyone rolling an associate (or the equivalent e.g. R.N.), bachelor or higher degrees from an accredited college or university.

AAUW will have an invitational pizza party on August 28, 2021 at 4 p.m. Those attending must have taken both covid 19 shots for everyone’s safety

To attend: call or text by August 24, 2021:

Linda White – 337-589-3154 on text Rickrich@xspediuo or Doris Hudson – 409-313-4742 decodoris@sbcglobal.net

Please leave your name and the number of people attending the pizza party.