OrangeYouBold: Decorating for Fall with pumpkins

Hello beautiful people. I hope you had a great weekend. Fall is around the corner, and I am not rushing it, but I did create a craft under $5 just for fall. Keep your eye open for a new craft corner with inexpensive crafts and all the details on where you can find the supplies. I will be transparent and tell you that I have started decorating for fall. I would love to enjoy my holiday décor for as long as possible this year. I hope it brings you as much joy as it brings me.

I popped into the local Dollar Tree and found an already made pumpkin door hanger. The décor I have set up was needing one more piece and this pumpkin I found for one dollar was perfect. Walmart had an inexpensive unfinished pallet for $4 that was a perfect match for the pumpkin. I decided to spray paint the pallet board a matte black finish. You can find matte black spray paint at your local hardware store. Spray paint is quick and easy. Remember you can tweak those premade pieces if there is something you just don’t like. You will see in the photos that I removed the straw piece at the top of the pumpkin and cut the twine attached to hang the pumpkin. I did not want to leave two holes in the pumpkin so once I cut the twine in half, I tied a knot on each end to disguise the holes. I used the leftover twine to create a swirl to cover the exposed hot glue that was used to attach the straw that was on the original piece. Now that this was complete, I decided to use a piece of chalk to embellish the stem and the pumpkin for a little more detail. The final detail was to hot glue the pumpkin to the painted pallet and then add it to the décor. Don’t be afraid to grab those holiday décor pieces at the Dollar Tree and make them your own. Follow me on Facebook for more photos of the projects I create. OrangeYouBold…yes I am.