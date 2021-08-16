Orange County marriage licenses issued 8.9-8.13.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of August 9 – August 13, 2021:
Joshua Richardson and Lauren Gearhart
Timothy Gorman and Alycia Flatt
James Mauldin and Haley Worthy
Garrett Dixon and Nicole Aymond
Joel West and Kara Warren
Dillon Bryer and Kassandra Gomez
William Petree and Patricia Petree
Enrique Martinez and Victoria Cantu
William Hamm and Patricia Cox
Bryan Speight and Nicole Schroeder
Jacob Dalton and Lauren LeDoux
Randy Sparks and Gwendolyn Janise
Noah Frillou and Brittany Middleton
