Alzheimer’s Insights: Online Alzheimer’s Help During COVID

Remember Robinson Crusoe? He was stranded on a desert island and forced to fend for himself to survive.

You may be feeling like Mr. Crusoe right now as the pandemic stretches on. It can be especially hard if you are a caregiver for someone living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia.

You are not alone.

While health care physicians, nurses, techs and others fight on the front line against COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Association and its volunteers are answering the question of how to continue caring for the caregivers who care for the 400,000 plus Texans living with Alzheimer’s disease.

The need for supporting family and professional caregivers is greater now than ever before. In response to these challenging times, the Association is offering more on line support groups led by experienced support group facilitators via conference lines.

The Association offers on line support groups across Texas for caregivers, individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease. All support groups are facilitated by trained individuals.

To register, call the 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900 or go online to alz.org/crf, which is our national community resource finder. You can locate your local program in the Community Resource Finder or contact our 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 for details.

The Association also hosts ALZConnected®, a free online community where people living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers, family and friends can ask questions, get advice and find support at alzconnected.org.

Meanwhile, you can always get the latest information about the Association’s COVID-19 emergency preparedness guidelines for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers in long-term or community-based care settings here:

https://alz.org/professionals/professional-providers/coronavirus-covid-19-tips-for-dementia-caregivers

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

Scott Finley is Media Relations Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association® in Texas. He can be reached at scfinley@alz.org