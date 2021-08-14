And Now You Know: News around Orange from October 1886

Reporting in the early years of the paper was different from today’s reporting. As excerpts from the October 22, 1886, edition of the Orange Weekly Tribune show, there was a wealth of “news” written about individuals. The publishing of news then was to report as if the reporters and editors printed notes they had jotted down as they found the items. Individual news items, advertisements, and “hard news” were interspersed often in not more than a single sentence, as these samples from this 1886 edition show.

Mr. G. Bedell Moore is home again looking unusually well.

Don’t forget that A. Ellis sells the celebrated James Means $3.09 shoes.

The great mills of Orange continue to boom, and orders are plentiful.

Mr. E.C. Ogden and Guy Junker came over Tuesday evening from Beaumont.

The very latest shapes in ladies hats (can be) ordered at Ellis’.

The Jelly Company will go to work at once to rebuild its shipways and wharves.

If you want a nice trunk, go to Ellis’ for it.

Today the freight boat belonging to the tug Fannie, did good service in transporting supplies to the suffering. (A devastating hurricane had ravaged Johnson’s Bayou a few days before)

The schooner Silas is quite likely a lost vessel being so far out on land although she is not much broken up.

Mr. Hal Greer of Beaumont is on hand looking well, but it is too late for him to call another convention.

If you want a good substantial shoe, go to Ellis’ and ask for Shaw and Albright’s make.

Capt. F.A. Hyatt and family are now stopping in Orange, and this will be the Captain’s headquarters for the present.

Col. Wm. Louis Schley, Grand Secretary, I.O.M. Lodge, Maryland, found Red Star Cough Cure a perfect and certified remedy. Cost, twenty five cents per bottle.

The steamer Lark arrived night before last bringing some twenty five more sufferers to Orange where their wants can be supplied.

Each member of all the committees has been devoting almost all his entire time to discussing the duties imposed on them and they do not tire.

Mr. H.J. Lutcher and family arrived home Saturday night after an extended visit north. Orange was glad to welcome their return.

The Beach Hotel on the lakeshore is totally wrecked, but all the family of the proprietor, Mr. J.B. Peveto, escaped with their lives.

Captain W.A. Junker has a large New Foundland (dog), the faithful dog crossed Sabine Lake and was picked up near where the body of Mrs. Junker was found.

When the tidal wave reached Johnson’s Bayou, all the people took to their homes, and many escaped by cutting their way out through the roofing.

Mr. H.J. Lutcher is looking well after more than a month’s visit to his old Pennsylvania home. We only regret that he did not bring back a hundred more like him.

We hear it reported on good authority that a young lady perfectly nude and bereft of reason was found in the marshes near Johnson’s Bayou the next morning after the storm.

The schooner Heuritta which is about three miles ashore at Sabine Pass is considered lost. She is a fine vessel, and the loss bears heavily on her owners, Messrs. Drew and Hanson.

Hon. W.H. Ford arrived Monday evening and the wheels of justice will be put into motion promptly Tuesday morning. Time seems to flatter the judge and he looks younger every time he comes around.

The Mexican vessel which foundered off Sabine Pass during the storm and having a cargo of mahogany and red cedar for New Orleans will be saved. All of her deck cargo was lost.

Mr. Frank Roper, brush contractor for the Brush Company informs us that he will be able to furnish employment for pretty much all the storm-stricken men and will give them preference over all other applicants.

Deacons wear squeaky boots on Sunday in order to waken sleepers when they hand around the collection boxes.

