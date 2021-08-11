Community Calendar 8.13-8.14.21

Aug. 13

BBQ, Ribs or Fish Fundraiser Dinners

A BBQ, Ribs or Fish Fundraiser will be held from 9 a.m. until sold out, on Friday, August 13 at 110 Amaryllis Ave. in Orange. Pick your entrée, leg quarter and link or three pieces fried or baked catfish. Sides are dirty rice, green beans, potato salad, bread, cake and a drink. Dinners are $10 each. Rib plates are $15. Bake fish is an option if ordered by 9 a.m. Friday. For more information or to preorder, contact Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.

Aug. 14

Parenting Class

Wells of Agape is holding a Parenting Class from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, August 14, at Life Church Orange, 18389 Hwy. 62 in Orange (near the Hwy 62 and FM 105 intersection). Requirement to receive a Certificate of Completion is $40 per person, cash only. One must attend from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to receive the certificate. To register or more information visit www.wellsofagape.org and select Services Tab. Topics offered in this class (subject to change) are Anger Management, Communication Skills, Household Management/Discipline Co-Parenting, Abandonment and Spiritual