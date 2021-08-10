Orange County marriage licenses issued 8.2-8.6.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of August 2 – August 6, 2021:
Zachary J. LeBlanc and Celina J. Fairchild
Dana M. Kullman and Sarah J. Zarate
Hunter R. Langley and Emily R. Guinther
Aaron W. Sagaribay and Leah N. Moreland
Andrew S. Aucoin and Nicole D. Martinez
Jake M. Kottenbrook and Nicole E. O’Bryant
Garrett M. Bilbey and Lasha’ L. Artis
