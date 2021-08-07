Pet of the Week MudPie
Meet MudPie! He’s a tall, handsome fella who is a little bit shy, but oh, so lovable. With his brownish-black brindle coat, and his big brown eyes to match, he’s sure to win your heart. MudPie is waiting to take long walks and naps with his forever hooman. Please consider adopting or fostering this sweet soul. Call the West Orange Animal Shelter today. 409.883.3468
You Might Like
$19.5 million granted by Texas GLO for historic disaster mitigation projects in Orange County
AUSTIN – Today Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, Texas Senator Robert Nichols, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, Mayor Randy Branch... read more