New teacher joins St. Mary’s Catholic School

To The Leader

Saint Mary Catholic School welcomes a new teacher to its midst. Sister Mary Agnes Nguyen, a Dominican Nun, has joined their staff to instruct the children in Religion. Sister Agnes hails from Viet Nam, will reside in the Convent in Port Arthur, and commute to Orange.

Her goals include helping the children to grow in their relationship with God and to help them mature to be the best they can be. She hopes to teach them how to listen to the Holy Spirit and walk more closely with God. This includes helping them to grow in spirituality, holiness, and good character.

While already holding a Batchelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Accounting, she felt called to do more in her life. In addition to taking her final vows as a Nun, she obtained a Master’s Degree from Saint Anthony University in Houston in the Art of Teaching. Sister Agnes wishes to use what she learned there to excite and teach the children about God.

Since 1924 Saint Mary School has served the Orange Community by providing excellence in education and promoting Christian values. Many high school valedictorians and salutatorians, doctors and lawyers have started their education at the school. We invite students of all faiths, ethnicities, and backgrounds to join us in their education journeys.

Saint Mary Catholic School is registering students for the 2021-22 school year now. Classes start on Tuesday, August 10th. Tuition is affordable and financial assistance is available. Call the Principal, Katie Sanders, at 409-883-8913 for more information. We encourage you to visit the school and meet the staff.