Community Calendar 8.7 – 8.14.21

Aug. 7

Back to School Cuts and Backpacks

This is FREE to the community and is open for grades PREK – 12th Grade only from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 7 at 1541 Strickland Dr, Orange, TX 77630. This will be held at HAIR & CO. and is free to the public. Limit one backpack per student present. Kona Ice is partnering with us giving out one FREE Shaved Ice per student. For more info call 409-332-7514

Aug. 9

Free haircuts for kids

I remember God telling me one day, “Take care of the people that need you in return just depend on me and I’m going to take care of you” so that’s what I live by everyday.

With that being said, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on August 9, 2021, 20 kids can come get their haircut for FREE at Fruit City Fade, 1011 10th Street in Orange, courtesy of the Doc Love Foundation.

Aug. 10

4-H Open House

Orange County 4-H would like to invite everyone to our 4-H Open House on Tuesday, August 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Orange County Convention & Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442 Orange. 4-H is not just about livestock, we also offer food & nutrition, fashion & interior design, robotic, equine, shotgun sports just to mention a few. There will be a petting zoo, popcorn, hotdogs, drinks, games, information booths for each club, and more. 4-H is for youth ages 8 (and in the 3rd grade) to 18 and clover buds ages 5 to 8. If you are an adult and would like to volunteer with 4-H, come on out and see what we have to offer. Orange County 4-H is through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and we are located in the same building as the Expo Center. Have questions, contact our office at 409-882-7010.

Aug. 13

BBQ, Ribs or Fish Fundraiser Dinners

A BBQ, Ribs or Fish Fundraiser will be held from 9 a.m. until sold out, on Friday, August 13 at 110 Amaryllis Ave. in Orange. Pick your entrée, leg quarter and link or three pieces fried or baked catfish. Sides are dirty rice, green beans, potato salad, bread, cake and a drink. Dinners are $10 each. Rib plates are $15. Bake fish is an option if ordered by 9 a.m. Friday. For more information or to preorder, contact Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.

Aug. 14

Parenting Class

Wells of Agape is holding a Parenting Class from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, August 14, at Life Church Orange, 18389 Hwy. 62 in Orange (near the Hwy 62 and FM 105 intersection). Requirement to receive a Certificate of Completion is $40 per person, cash only. One must attend from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to receive the certificate. To register or more information visit www.wellsofagape.org and select Services Tab. Topics offered in this class (subject to change) are Anger Management, Communication Skills, Household Management/Discipline Co-Parenting, Abandonment and Spiritual Aspects. If you have any questions, text 409-221-5425