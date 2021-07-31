Trinity Baptist Church looks to the future

Sunday, August 1, 2021 marks a bittersweet day for Trinity Baptist Church of Orange, Texas, as Pastor C. Ryan Chandler, his wife, Amy and their sons Beckham and Baker embark upon a new ministry as pastor and family of First Baptist Church, Richmond, Texas.

Reverend Chandler began his Orange, Texas ministry in August of 2017, the very week Tropical Storm Harvey plundered through the community. He rolled up his sleeves and began his first pastoral assignment “mudding out” homes alongside church and community members in need.

His leadership has fostered growth for the church, despite challenges that ranged from a completely flooded church building to a world pandemic.

The Trinity Baptist Church congregation, and the Orange community, will miss Pastor Ryan’s meaningful sermons, genuine concern for everyone around him, wise leadership and precious family. The Trinity “family” wishes all the best for the Chandler family and sends love and support with them as they move forward into their next phase of ministry.

Beginning Sunday, August 8, 2021, Reverend Lynn Ashcraft will begin leading Trinity Baptist Church as Interim Pastor. Reverend Ashcraft served 32 years as the Pastor of North Orange Baptist Church of Orange, Texas and has served the subsequent 15 years as Interim Pastor at 14 various churches throughout Southeast Texas.

Dan Cruse will continue to serve at Trinity Baptist as the Minister of Worship.

Trinity Baptist Church is located at 1819 N. 16th Street, Orange, Texas and welcomes all to join them for Bible Study on Sunday mornings at 9:45 a.m. and for Worship at 11:00 a.m. Young adults, ages 20s-40s, are also invited to attend Gather OC on Sunday nights at 5:30 for small group time.

For more information about Trinity Baptist Church and their ministries, visit trinityorange.com or call 409.886.1333.