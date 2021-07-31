Orange County marriage licenses issued 7.26-7.30.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of July 26 – July 30, 2021:
Hunter L. Gothia and Haley D. Terrell
Charles T. Sipes, Jr and Colleen Mitchell
Dennis N. Baggett and Susan L. Will
Brent A. Hollyfield and Fara L. Zelgowski
Van E. Yeaman and Gina A. Simar
Jeffrey E. Faith and Summer S. Santana
Milton O. Horton, Jr and Dana D. Butler
