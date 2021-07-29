July 29, 2021

Back to School Cuts and Backpacks

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 6:11 am Thursday, July 29, 2021

This is FREE to the community and is open for grades PREK – 12th Grade only from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 7 at 1541 Strickland Dr, Orange, TX 77630. This will be held at HAIR & CO. and is free to the public. Limit one backpack per student present. Kona Ice is partnering with us giving out one FREE Shaved Ice per student. For more info call 409-332-7514

