OrangeYouBold: Keeping the crunch while eating smarter

Hello beautiful people. This week I didn’t create a craft or repurpose an item. I played around with food. Let’s be honest, I eat quite a bit and I enjoy great tasting food more than I should. I have not always been a fan of chips and salsa, but I have corrected my ways. I am in the process of making slightly better food choices and decided to try something new to eliminate the extra calories from eating too many chips. I do not have to have a crunchy food, but I know many people miss the crunch when they are dieting.

I purchased carb smart tortillas and decided to bake them. You will need olive oil, salt and the tortilla. You can cut the tortilla in triangles or any shape you desire. Lightly brush them with olive oil and salt them. I baked one set on a baking sheet with two layers of parchment paper underneath and one set with one layer of parchment paper. I baked them for 8-10 minutes. The batch with one layer of parchment paper was crispier, but both were crispy. The tortillas I used were packed with fiber so be mindful of that when eating them.

You can tweak this recipe any way you like. I recently purchased jalapeno cheddar tortillas to try for the next time. I also considered using different seasonings on the tortillas for a variety. I think you can try ranch seasoning or even popcorn seasonings. Take the opportunity to experiment with flavors. I also have a suggestion after making these the first time. I would brush the olive oil on the tortilla (both sides), season the tortilla (both sides), and then cut the tortilla into pieces. This will take less time. I would love to see what flavors you create. You can even try cinnamon and sugar. Email me at orangeyoubold@gmail.com. Follow me at Orange You Bold on Facebook. OrangeYouBold…yes I am.