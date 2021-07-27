July 27, 2021

Outdoor Music Inspiration

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:25 am Tuesday, July 27, 2021

In Honor of Late/Pastor Agnes Ceaser est. 1988, an Outdoor Music Inspiration every Sunday at 7:15 p.m. with songs of worship and special guests at the Riverfront Boardwalk located at 601 Division Street in Orange. Times and day may change based on weather conditions. For more information, contact Doris Ceaser 337-912-5235.

