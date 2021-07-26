July 26, 2021

Orange County marriage licenses issued 7.19-7.23.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:58 am Monday, July 26, 2021

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of July 19 – July 23, 2021:

Kevin Cooper Jzhon’Arvyunce Webber

Phillip Verrett and Sandee Verrett

Jamie-Lee Donley and Carly Denmon

Michael Bentley and Lori KC

Lindon Hightower and Kayla Bass

