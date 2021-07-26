Orange County marriage licenses issued 7.19-7.23.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of July 19 – July 23, 2021:
Kevin Cooper Jzhon’Arvyunce Webber
Phillip Verrett and Sandee Verrett
Jamie-Lee Donley and Carly Denmon
Michael Bentley and Lori KC
Lindon Hightower and Kayla Bass
