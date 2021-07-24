Pet of the Week – Ziggy
Meet Ziggy — full of fun and energy, and a little bit of goofy. He’s ready for a playdate in the park, a run along the beach, or a chill afternoon on the patio at home. He’s friendly, frisky, and he will be your faithful companion once you make him yours. Call the Bridge City Animal Shelter today for more information. (409.735.8898)
You Might Like
Stand Down
Orange County Judge John Gothia receives a hug from a veteran during the Southeast Texas Stand Down on Friday at... read more