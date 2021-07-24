July 24, 2021

  • 79°

Fish Fry success

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:30 am Saturday, July 24, 2021

A Fish Fry Fundraiser to benefit United Way of Orange County on Friday was a huge success. The event, sponsored by Gopher Industrial at the Orange Boating Club helped raise funds for United Way of Orange County. United Way of Orange County has been serving our area since 1926.  United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community. Funds raised locally, stay in the area to help serve citizens in the county.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar