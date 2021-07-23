Family escapes burning home, dog rescued by firefighters

By EJ Williams

Orange Leader

Residents of a Charlemont edition home were displaced after fire damaged their home in the 2100 block of Monterrey Drive in Orange on Wednesday evening. Firefighters from the Orange Fire Department responded to the reported structure fire shortly after 10 p.m.

Upon arrival on scene, firefighters found heavy fire on the back side of the house, with smoke shooting out the roof.

Crews quickly initiated an offensive fire attack and were able to contain the fire mainly within the back rooms of the house. The home also received major smoke and water damages throughout the back of the house mainly.

“The power flickered and I heard a triple boom,” a nearby neighbor said. “I opened the front door scared and noticed our neighbors house on fire. I grabbed my kids and we ran outside.”

Firefighters rescued a dog from the structure once the fire was under control. The dog appeared to be unharmed and was reunited with it’s owner.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the City Of Orange Fire Department.

No injuries were reported from the fire and the American Red Cross was called in to aid the family.