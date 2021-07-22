Webinar Offers Information for School Board Candidates

(Austin) — School board candidates and interested citizens can learn about the demands and rewards of school board service in a free webinar offered by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) on Tuesday, August 10, noon–1 p.m. CDT.

This webinar helps participants understand what is involved in being elected to and serving on a local school board. Learn the difference between the board’s and the staff’s responsibilities, how to campaign constructively, and where to find information about being a candidate.

There is no cost to participate, but registration is required. If you are unable to attend the live session, you will receive a webinar recording to watch after the session concludes if you are registered. For more information about the webinar, call TASB Board Development Services, 800.580.8272, extension 2453.

For information on board service, visit our For Board Candidates page.

TASB is a nonprofit association established in 1949 to serve local Texas school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they represent serve more than 5.4 million school students.