Today is July 21

National Junk Food Day

A day to enjoy junk food and take a break from healthy eating. What is your favorite junk food?

***

National Be Somebody Day challenges each of us to take ten seconds to make a difference in a child’s life.

What can you do in ten seconds? We can shift gears or water a plant. We can hear or tell a bad joke. In ten seconds, we can change our minds, and after doing so, say a prayer of thanks. When we walk into a room, in that time, we can register the pain in someone’s eyes and begin to provide comfort. We can praise and honor someone who deserves it.

**

National Hotdog Day

Ten Most Popular Hotdog Toppings

Mustard Ketchup Onions Chili Relish Sauerkraut Coleslaw Jalapeño Cheese Mayo

Source: yummydogs.com.au

**

Who knew?

Whatever prompted it in the first place, a law making it illegal for barber shops to cut hair in New York on Sunday has been repealed, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. The law, which had been on the books for more than a century, called for a $5 fine for a first offense, the equivalent of about $75 in 2021 dollars. And a two-time loser would have been fined up to $25 and/or imprisoned for up to 25 days. No one seems to know what prompted the law in the first place, but Republican state Senator Joe Griffo, who introduced the bill to repeal it points out that “Barbershops and salons, like all small businesses, have faced significant, unprecedented and strenuous challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.” It’s unlikely a barber would be cited by police if caught plying his trade on Sunday.