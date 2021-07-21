July 21, 2021

Passing the gavel

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:22 am Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Outgoing President of the Orange Lions Club Kacey Burnitt, right, passes the gavel to incoming President Terrie Salter on Monday evening at Robert’s Steak House. Salter is the first African American and the first African American woman to hold the position in Orange County.

