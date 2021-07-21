Passing the gavel
Outgoing President of the Orange Lions Club Kacey Burnitt, right, passes the gavel to incoming President Terrie Salter on Monday evening at Robert’s Steak House. Salter is the first African American and the first African American woman to hold the position in Orange County.
