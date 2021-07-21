Gate City hosts Back to School event

By Dawn Burleigh

For six years, Gate City has held a Back-to-School Event to help students in the area have supplies for school. Saturday, the tradition continued at the opening of the Lions Den Park playground in Orange.

“This is important to me because as a kid, I did not always have all the tools I needed to be successful,” Captain Princess Kreshondra Armstrong said. “We want to make sure no child starts without the essentials. We want them to start off on the right foot with the right tools to be successful.”

Armstrong added the event was also open for teachers who brought their badge.

“Many teachers reach int their own pockets to purchase supplies for their students,” Armstrong said. “We want to show our appreciation for educators by helping them out as well.”

Sharon Pollard, a new member to the group, was excited about the opportunity to be a good Samaritan to others.

“Someone was there to help me,” Pollard said. “It is my turn to give back.”